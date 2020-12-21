Shruti looks forward to performing live again





Shruti Haasan has had a productive year. The actress, who admitted that living alone this year taught her a lot of things, regularly shared updates on her Instagram account, to keep fans updated on how she was spending her time during those long and uncertain lockdown months. In an earlier interview, the actress and singer said that she spent a lot of time working on her music and was among the first celebrities to return to the sets in the latter half of the year. Not only did Shruti release an original single, 'Edge', she also performed the song live recently at a virtual concert. The actress said that given the current circumstances, virtual performances were the way to go.



She added that despite not being in front of a live audience, she could connect with the audience, something that she was very happy about. Shruti also revealed that she would be focusing a lot more on her music in 2021, releasing more original work and even performing live again.



Sara feels 'lucky and privileged'





Bollywood GenNext star Sara Ali Khan is happy with the way her career is going. Ever since her debut in the 2018 release 'Kedarnath', she has worked with bigwigs such as Abhishek Kapoor, Rohit Shetty and Imtiaz Ali, and she is all set to end the year 2020 with the David Dhawan directorial 'Coolie No. 1' opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is a remake of 1995 hit of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. "I feel lucky and privileged. I think films are a director's medium and you are as good as your director, and I have luckily had the opportunity to work with extremely versatile and amazing directors," said Sara, daughter of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. The 25-year-old actress added: "I will only say that I am thankful and grateful. I hope I keep getting opportunities to work with creative people like I have. Coming up after 'Coolie No. 1' is Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re. Sara Ali Khan stars with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the romantic drama.







Leave Your Comments