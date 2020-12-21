Aishwarya set to star in woman-centric action drama on Netflix

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan



It's over two years now that we last saw actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a movie. But it seems like her fans will be seeing her soon again. And if reports are to be believed, it will be on an OTT platform.





As per the report, the actress is in advance talks with OTT giant Netflix for a woman-centric series. Read on for more details.





A source revealed, "In the last few months, Aishwarya had been reading a few scripts. She had greenlit Mani Ratnam's magnum opus and also liked a Netflix project which happens to be a woman-centric action drama. She had been in advanced talks with the digital giant and now, the modalities are being worked out. This could possibly be something that she begins shooting very soon."





The source added that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was instrumental in hubby Abhishek Bachchan doing a web show this year.







The insider said, "Aishwarya only wants to do a film or two every year and she has been keen on making her digital debut. In fact, she was also quite instrumental in Abhishek's decision to do a web series earlier this year." Abhishek Bachchan appeared in the digital show Breathe 2.





If this news is true, then Aishwarya will be one of the many Bollywood stars to make their digital debut in recent times. Bobby Deol has appeared in Aashram, Emraan Hashmi in Bard of Blood, Saif Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi in 'Sacred Games' and Manoj Bajpai in 'The Family Man' among others. If reports are accurate, Shahid Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor may also soon be making their digital debuts.





--- Agencies

