Aruna's faction movie 'Thikana Bottrish'



One of the popular actresses of both the silver and small screen of the country is Aruna Biswas . She won the hearts of millions by her fabulous acting style. Alongside acting, she also gives direction of movies occasionally. Recently, she directed a faction movie titled 'Thikana Bottrish'.





The shooting of the faction movie has been finished recently in the capital. Aruna Biswas herself has also written the story of the faction movie. The story of the faction movie is based on the War of Liberation of Bangladesh. The cast of the movie includes Aruna Biswas, Joyonto Chattopadhyay, Shahidul Alam Sachchu, M A Salam, Mukul Siraj and Ashna Habib Bhabna.







While talking about the faction movie Aruna said, "I've also written the story of the faction movie which is based on the Liberation War. The movie has depicted the story of women who were raped or abused by the Pakistani army during the War of Liberation and openhandedness of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to them after the War of Liberation.



I have tried to portray the story properly. I am grateful to those who have kept trust in me to do this project. Acting is my profession and my affection too. Sometimes, I get several concepts in my mind and feel to bring it on screen. As a director, I have always tried to do constructive work."





Aruna Biswas also said that the faction movie will be telecasted on almost all the TV channels soon.





