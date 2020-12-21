Shuvoo's 'Mission Extreme' to release on Eid-ul-Fitr

Poster of 'Mission Extreme.' -Collected



Arifin Shuvoo starrer much awaited action thriller film 'Mission Extreme' is all set to hit cinemas on Eid-ul-Fitr 2021. With the announcement of the 'Mission Extreme' release date, the second official poster of the movie was published as well.





The film, however, was scheduled to hit cinemas across the country on the occasion of last Eid-ul-Fitr but the film authority postponed the release date due to the upsurge of Covid-19 cases in the country. Produced by Cop Creation, the movie is divided into two installments: 'Mission Extreme' and 'Mission Extreme 2'.







Although the second part of the movie will begin from where the first part of the mission ended, audiences have been promised to experience a wholesome entertainment of a complete movie.





Sunny Sanwar, director, producer and writer of the movie, said, "By Eid release we mean big budget movies that are capable of living up to the expectation of the audience and Mission Extreme is one as such. Even our neighboring country follows this trend of releasing big budget movies on festivals."





Protagonist Arifin Shuvoo said, "The opening of cinema halls has been a wonderful step for the movie goers, producers and crew members of the film industry. I believe that 'Mission Extreme' will play a big role in bringing back the audience to cinema halls which will be great for our industry."





Arifin Shuvoo, Jannatul Ferdous Oishee, Sadia Andalib Nabila, Sumit Sen Gupta, Taskeen Rahman, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Shahiduzzaman Selim, Iresh Zaker, Shatabdi Wadud, Manoj Kumar Pramanik, Maznun Mizan and Lila Imam will play central roles in the film.





