Jaya's new film 'Alatchokro' gets clearance



Ahmed Shafa's autobiographical novel 'Alatchokro', in which he presents himself in the words of Daniel and presents Tayeba as his lover. Jaya, one of the most popular actresses of two Bengals, is appearing in the role of lover "Tayeba". The novel based on the liberation war published in 1975 is coming up on the silver screen this time. It's shooting ended late last year. It was released on December 15 this month.







The film was screened at the Bangladesh Film Censor Board on the same day. At the end of the show, the board members decided to release the film without any censor. The news was confirmed by Khorshed Alam Khasru, board member and president of the producers' association. It was built by Habibur Rahman.





The government-funded full-length film started shooting on June 22 last year. This is the first full-length film in Bangladesh that has been shot with 3D technology. This work was done with the technical assistance of an Indian organization.





During the war of liberation, Bangladeshi writer Daniel, a refugee who took refuge in Kolkata as a refugee, and Tayeba, a progressive woman suffering from cancer, had an indistinct love affair.





Ahmed Rubel is playing the role of Daniel i.e., Ahmed Shafar. Besides, Mamunur Rashid, Azad Abul Kalam, artist Sarkar Apu, Shafiul Alam Babu, Nusrat Jahan Jerry, Syed Musharraf and many others are also playing different roles.

