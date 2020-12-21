Jamal Bhuyan overcomes coronavirus



Bangladesh national football team skipper Jamal Bhuyan has conquered coronavirus.





Jamal yesterday gave sample for testing coronavirus again and the result came negative, said a press release from the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).





Earlier, Jamal tested positive for coronavirus in Qatar on December 10 while returning home from Qatar. Though he did not show any symptom of coronavirus, he was in isolation in a hotel in Doha for nine days, under the observation of Qatar FA. Jamal Bhuyan is likely to return to Bangladesh soon.







Bangladesh took on Qatar on December 4. The footballers returned to the country the next day after playing the match of World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers. However, Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuiyan stayed there for personal reasons.

Leave Your Comments