Ariana Grande announces engagement to Dalton Gomez









Pop star Ariana Grande is engaged to luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez, she announced on Instagram Sunday.





Sharing photos of herself with Gomez (and a diamond and pearl ring), she captioned her post, “forever n then some.”





Grande had hinted at her relationship with Gomez over the past year, tucking photos with him into stacks of images shared on Instagram.





A music video for her collaboration with Justin Bieber on “Stuck With U,” a nod to quarantine, was the couple’s public debut in the spring, featuring a clip of Grande and Gomez dancing.





Along with its “unapologetically and sometimes humorously libidinous lyrics,” Grande’s most recent album, “Positions,” which was released in the fall, has “occasional slips of vulnerability that reveal the giddiness and anxiety of new love,” The New York Times wrote in its review.





Gomez, a real estate agent at the Aaron Kirman Group in Los Angeles, was born and raised in Southern California, according to his profile on the agency’s website. He has worked in luxury real estate for five years, overseeing sales of homes like Pierre Koenig’s Case Study No. 21 in Los Angeles, which served as the set of “Charmed.”









Shortly after the release of Grande’s 2018 album, “Sweetener,” her ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, died of an accidental overdose.





He had collaborated with Grande on her hit song, “The Way,” in 2013.





“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will,” she said of Miller in a post on Instagram after his death.





At the time of Miller’s death, she had been engaged to comedian Pete Davidson for only a few months. Grande called off their engagement shortly thereafter.





Davidson attributed their split to Miller’s death, telling radio host Charlamagne Tha God in an interview that “I pretty much knew it was over after that.”









In December 2018, Davidson shared a troubling post on Instagram: “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” he wrote.





A police officer checked on him at the Manhattan studios of “Saturday Night Live,” where he is a cast member, and NBC contacted the Police Department to say that he was fine, the police said at the time.





In the deleted post, he said: “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. All I’ve ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.”





Grande, 27, gained prominence as Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon show “Victorious,” which aired from 2010-13, but it was her music career that gave her international stardom. Her song “Positions” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200.









