Solar plant connecting to nat'l grid with Huawei PV Solution



Bangladesh's largest solar power plant in Mymensingh is fully installed with the Huawei Smart photovoltaic (PV) solution, through which it's been now connected to the national grid recently. The 73 MW PV power plant would help meet the government's target of generating 10 percent of the country's total electricity using renewable energy by 2021, said a press release.





A photovoltaic system, also PV system or solar power system, is a power system designed to supply usable solar power by means of photovoltaics. It consists of an arrangement of several components, including solar panels to absorb and convert sunlight into electricity, a solar inverter to convert the output from direct to alternating current, as well as mounting, cabling, and other electrical accessories to set up a working system.







Bangladesh is a typical South Asian country where it enjoys up to 2,500 hours of sunshine per year but with a humid and hot climate. With this in mind, the Mymensingh power plant has chosen Huawei Smart PV string inverters, SUN2000-185KTL with IP66 high-level protection, and Anti-PID technologies to safeguard the smooth running of the plant with the highest yields possible. This project is situated at the bank Brahmaputra in Gauripur, Mymensingh. With the 173K solar panel and 332 inverters, this plant will contribute to the national grid.





In this regards, Yang Guobing, President of Enterprise Business Group of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, said, "Bangladesh as a rapidly digitizing nation is a very important market for us, and therefore we are very pleased to have worked with our partners here in this 73 MW project. We look forward to contributing further in digitizing and transforming the energy sector in Bangladesh using our innovation and expertise."



Over the past few years, Bangladesh's renewable energy has developed rapidly. Bangladesh government has set the target installation capacity of 3168 MW in Vision 2021. This mega project is a significant step forward in fulfilling that target. With more than 30 years of digital information technology expertise, Huawei is committed to innovating and enabling renewable energy to empower each individual, home, and organization.

