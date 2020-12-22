Mithun collapses on sets of 'The Kashmir Files'



Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty collapsed on the sets of 'The Kashmir Files' due to food poisoning. The actor was shooting for Vivek Agnihotri directorial 'The Kashmir Files' when he suffered from a terrible bout of food poisoning and the shooting was called off, reports Bollywood Hungama. Director Vivek Agnihotri stated "We were shooting for a big action sequence.







Everything was centered on Mithun Chakraborty's character but suddenly he suffered from a bout of infection and it was very bad. No normal person can stand or still in that condition but he went out for some time, and came back and finished the entire shoot.







Further, he added, "Mithun Da is the most focused, hardworking and professional actor and that's why he is a superstar. Not only that, when we came back for the shoot in the morning, he charged everybody with his energy and made sure that everyone is working at a fast speed. Because of that, we could cover the backlog. Actors like Mithun Chakraborty are assets to any unit, any crew, and any film."





