Jim Carrey steps down from playing Joe Biden on SNL



American actor Jim Carrey -- who has been portraying President --elect Joe Biden on the beloved sketch comedy series during season 46 - announced that he will not be portraying Biden on the show anymore.





Ahead of this week's episode of 'Saturday Night Live', American actor Jim Carrey - who has been portraying President-elect Joe Biden on the beloved sketch comedy series during season 46 - announced that he will not be portraying Biden on the show anymore. According to People Magazine, the 50-year-old actor and comedian wrote on Twitter joking, "Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy's highest call of duty."





"I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that sh**. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!" he said, without dropping any hints as to who his successor might be.People Magazine reported that 'SNL' went on to retweet the message on their own account, adding, "Thank you to Jim Carrey for showing up when it mattered."





The 'Bruce Almighty' star Carey made his debut as the former vice president during the season opener on October 4, and went on to reprise his role for a number of episodes throughout the election cycle. Biden has previously been portrayed on the show by Woody Harrelson, Jason Sudeikis and John Mulaney.As per People Magzine, it has not been announced whether Maya Rudolph, who debuted her take on Kamala Harris in a sketch last September, will be continuing with the role.





Opening up about the casting process earlier this year, 'SNL' creator Lorne Michaels told The New York Times that "there was some interest" from Carrey about taking on the role."Then we responded, obviously, positively. But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He will give the part energy and strength, and ... hopefully, it's funny," Michaels said.

Leave Your Comments