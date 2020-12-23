Ayushmann to star in Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G



Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to play a doctor in Anurag Kashyap's sister Anubhuti Kashyap's first film, Doctor G. The movie will be bankrolled by Junglee Pictures.





Talking about Doctor G, Ayushmann said in a statement, "Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I am excited to don the doctor's coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts."





Director Anubhuti Kashyap added, "I am stepping into my filmmaking journey with all my passion and this project has me thrilled to be on sets. I am looking forward to working with Junglee Pictures and the ever so versatile & talented Ayushmann. This film is definitely exciting because it appeals to both the younger & the family audiences equally."





Doctor G, which marks Ayushmann Khurrana's third collaboration with Junglee Pictures, after Badhaai Ho and Bareily Ki Barfi, is said to be a campus comedy. The film is written by Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat.





