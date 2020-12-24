I'm very influenced by my mother



Ever since her debut in 2018 with 'Kedarnath', Sara Ali Khan has never failed to impress and continues to amass fans. When ETimes asked her about her biggest critic, the 'Simmba' actress was quick to quip, "I mean, everybody's opinion matters the most."





However, since has always stayed with her mother, Sara revealed that veteran actress Amrita Singh's opinion is of great importance to her. "I live with my mother and I'm very, very influenced by everything that she says, so her opinion matters the most to me. But the irony is that her opinion is always to me that ultimately the audience's and then the media, or the people that you have to worry about.







Mai tumhari maa hun, tum jo bhi karogi mujhe accha lagega. Audience ko tumhe pasand karna important hai, media ko tumhe pasand karna important hai. So if the answer to your question is that, you know, my mom's opinion matters, but my mom's opinion is that the audience's opinion should matter. So that's the ironic but true answer."





Sara Ali Khan is currently shooting in Agra for her next biggie 'Atrangi Re'. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film will feature Sara sharing the frame with acting stalwart Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. This romantic outing will reportedly see Sara essaying a double role.

