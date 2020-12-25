Kabir Hossain re-elected as NTC chairman



Sheikh Kabir Hossain has recently been re-elected unanimously as chairman of National Tea Company Limited by the Board of Directors in its 625th meeting of the board for the next term. Sheikh Kabir Hossain is the Chairman of Sonar Bangla Insurance Ltd and President of Bangladesh Insurance Association.





He is also the member of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society and Ex-Chairman of Bangladesh Human Rights Commission, Member of Privatization Commission of Bangladesh and Member of Governors of Bangladesh Open University. He devoted himself in the development of Insurance sector of the country. Besides, Sheikh Kabir Hossain is involved with the Lions Club International. As the former International Director of Lions Clubs International he is also leading the Lion movement home and abroad. He is the founder and well-wisher of many schools, colleges and educational institutions. He is one of the patrons of Lion Eye Hospital located in Agargaon. He is also vice-chairman of Islamia Eye Institute and Hospital. He is the chairman of Association of Private University of Bangladesh. He is also the Chairman of the Trustee Board of CDBL and Fareast International University.

