Parth Samthaan to make his debut opposite Alia Bhatt



Television actor Parth Samthaan is all set for a big Bollywood debut opposite Alia Bhatt. In the last few months, there have been speculations that the actor will be making his debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, as per Bollywood Hungama report, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame will be making his debut opposite Alia but Resul Pookutty's Piharwa.





The film is based on the life of martyr Harbhajan Singh and has the India-China as its backdrop. The film will have a romantic angle around Alia and Parth's character that is set in two Eras. The film's shoot was scheduled to begin around December but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shoot has been halted, reports India.com.





The source was quoted as saying, "Alia will first finish work in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and RRR. She also has to begin Karan Johar's next directorial opposite Ranveer Singh early next year. The movie needs a huge crew because it captures the war too. Resul is currently in touch with Alia and her team to lock the dates but Piharwa will definitely go on floors next year. Meanwhile, Parth will complete his web series and is also in talks to sign another digital show which might get complete before his Bollywood debut hits theatres."





Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra opposite boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Dimple Kapadia. Recently, in an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed that the duo will be tieing the knot soon. He said, "The deal would have been sealed had pandemic not hit our lives. I don't want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life."





"My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn't take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day", he added.

