Tiger-3, shooting from March 2021



With the Tiger series, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have made a name for themselves in Bollywood.





Indo-Pakistani love with 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', the conflict between RAW and ISI - as well as being 'intelligence agents' have entertained the audience. This time they are coming up with the third picture of this series soon.





Due to the outbreak of coronavirus around the world, the shooting date of the number three film of the Tiger series has started in March 2021. What will be seen in this film is also quite a mystery.



Earlier, the couple was seen in the movie "Bharat". Katrina is currently busy shooting for the ongoing 'Phone Ghost' with Siddhanta Chaturvedi and Ishan Kattar.Meanwhile, Salman is busy shooting for the movie 'Antim The Final Truth'.That is why Bollywood's 'Vizion' is not able to celebrate his birthday properly this time.It is taking time to think about the location of Tiger-3 due to Covid 19, the concerned said. As always, this movie is being produced by Yashraj Films. This time Manish Sharma is directing Tiger-3.







