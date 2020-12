Model and actor Faria Shahrin will soon be seen on some dramas which are being made. Among the dramas she will appear on, one is titled Mona Lisa. She will be acting alongside Manoj Pramanik in this drama. The screenplay is done by Ahmed Farooq and it is directed by Kazi Saif Ahmed. It will be released this coming Valentine's Day. Aside from those, Faria Shahrin is also busy shooting for a television series, Bachelor's Point.

Leave Your Comments