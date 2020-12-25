Mission extreme coming next EID



The film Mission Extreme could not be released last Eid-ul-Fitr due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but now, a new release date has been set for the film.







A poster was released for the action-thriller that showed that the movie will be released on this upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. The story and screenplay are written by Sunny Sanwar who is also co-directing the film alongside Faisal Ahmed.







The cast for the film includes Sadia Nabila, Arifin Shuvoo, Iresh Zaker and Fazlur Rahman Babu, alongside many others. Arifin Shuvoo said, "After a long-time people are starting to come back to the cinema halls.







I think that once Mission Extreme is released, it will cause more people to return to theatres."



