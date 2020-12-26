

Feluda Pherot by Srijit Mukherji has released yesterday on Addatimes. This time Feluda releasing as web series on OTT for the first time. Satyajit Rays most popular creation Feluda has always been the most popular character and story for the Bengali audiences. LBC Media Entertainment Company Ltd. and Addatimes takes the pride to release it in Bangladesh for its audience. "Feluda has a special impact in every Bangladeshis heart and bringing Satyajit Rays creation on screen by Srijit mukherji made it even special.





We, LBC and Addatimes teams believe that screening through digital platform will break all the boundaries and previous records of Feluda" said Marketing Head Nusrat Jarin. Omar Faruque, Head of Operations and Sales of LBC said, "Our group has over the years, earned the reputation of rapidly developing strategic business environments with a strong understanding of local culture.







Feluda Pherot will enhance the opportunity of reaching out to a bigger audience in delivering Video-On-Demand service across the country." Bangladeshi viewers can subscribe to Addatimes through any bank cards or MFS like bKash, Nagad or Rocket to enjoy the series Feluda Pherot season one.





Leave Your Comments