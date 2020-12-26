US film personalities slam Golden Globes for relegating Minari to foreign language film category



Several Hollywood personalities, including Lulu Wang, Simu Liu and Phil Lord said "Minari is an American film" after it was revealed that Lee Isaac Chung's directorial has been deemed ineligible for the best picture race at the Golden Globes 2021.Various sources reported that the film, starring Steven Yeun in the lead, was relegated to the best foreign language film category as it is predominantly in Korean language.





As per the rules of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organises the annual Golden Globes ceremony, the contenders for the best drama or comedy/musical categories must feature at least 50 per cent English dialogues.

Director Wang slammed the HFPA for its "antiquated rules".





Her own movie, The Farewell starring Awkwafina, was categorised as a foreign language film at 2020 Golden Globes as it featured extensive dialogues in Mandarin."I have not seen a more American film than Minari this year. It's a story about an immigrant family, in America, pursuing the American dream. We really need to change these antiquated rules that characterises American as only English-speaking," Wang said.







Also starring Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Noel Kate Cho, Youn Yuh-jung, and Will Patton, Minari revolves around a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in rural America during the 1980s.Billed as a semi-autobiographical drama take on Chung's own upbringing, the film borrows its title from a plant very common in Korean culture.





Hellboy actor Daniel Dae Kim called out the HFPA, saying the guidelines of the association have are responsible for sidelining of movies about Asian Americans."The film equivalent of being told to go back to your country when that country is actually America," he tweeted.Filmmaker Lord said the HFPA should change its rules, or risk a Golden Globes boycott.The HFPA will announce Golden Globes nominations on February 3, 2021.

