Ferdous Wahid to get special honor



Legendary singer Ferdous Wahid on December 26, will get a special honour - Star Plus Communication Victory Award 2020. It was confirmed by the director of the organisers Nazmul Khan recently. The singer will receive the honour from the Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at a programme to be held at a city hotel on that day.





While sharing his feelings in this regard Ferdous Wahid said, I have yet to get state honour but I have no pain in this regard. When the state thinks I will get the honour. I am grateful to the organiser Star Plus Communication to honour me at the end of this year.





Ferdous Wahid recently gave an announcement not to perform in any stage show. But he also announced, if anybody gives me Tk 5 lakh as honorium then I will agree to perform. Then I will donate this amount to Wahiduddin Public Welfare Trust, which is being coordinated by my sisters Jini, Rani and Dora, the singer added.

