BTV celebrates 55th anniversary



Director General of Bangladesh Television Harun-ur-Rashid said, "We are trying to ensure the people's right to access information and the general demand for entertainment through various arrangements. The country's mainstream media cannot be lagged behind, as a result, we continue to try to be up-to-date like other televisions in the 21st century."





He said this at press conference organized to mark the occasion at BTV's Rampura office on Thursday. BTV Director General SM Harun-ur-Rashid, Program and Managing Director Jagdish Esh, Deputy Director General (Program) Dr. Tasmina Ahmed, Deputy Director General (Message) Anup Khastgir, General Manager of Dhaka Center Nasir Mahmud and other responsible officers and producers were present."We are developing digital content and programs that will be released soon in this Mujib centenary year," he also said, adding that BTV is trying to connect with new technologies.





BTV's programs are becoming more and more modern and the number of people-friendly programs arranged with a variety of topics is increasing. We focus on news and entertainment as well as audience-friendly programs to connect viewers with BTV, said Harun-ur-Rashid.BTV started its journey on 25 December 1964 with a song sung by Ferdausi Rahman. The Dhaka Center of the then Pakistan Television Corporation was inaugurated at the DIT Bhaban (now RAJUK Bhaban) in Dhaka

Leave Your Comments