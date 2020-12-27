Srijeet's web series



Rabindranath Ekhane Kokhono Khete Aashen Ni to be released soonA web series based on popular Bangladeshi writer Mohammad Nazim Uddin's widely acclaimed 2015 thriller, Rabindranath Ekhane Kokhono Khete Aashen Ni, will be released on Hoichoi soon where Bangladesh popular actress and model Azmeri Haque Badhon acted.







Director Srijit Mukherji and the cast of the show joined a Facebook live on Thursday to talk about this highly anticipated series. The director regretted having to change the original Bangladeshi cast for the Coronavirus pandemic. Actors Chanchal Chowdhury, Fazlur Rahman Babu and Tariq Anam Khan had to be replaced when the shooting couldn't take place in Bangladesh. Indian actors Anirban Bhattacharya, Rahul Bose, Anirban Chakrabarti and Anjan Dutt joined the new line-up alongside Bangladeshi actress Badhon.

Leave Your Comments