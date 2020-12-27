Abhishek opens up about battling COVID-19



Abhishek Bachchan opens up about battling COVID-19, says he is grateful that he got to do some work and it released, especially in these unprecedented times.He is one of the Bollywood actors who successfully battled COVID-19. Despite that, the actor not only resumed work but also has multiple releases this year.





Talking about his low phase this year, Abhishek reportedly said that he was more filled with concern for his family than anything else. His father Amitabh Bachchan, wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya got it too. The actor added that he was concerned about his loved ones and wanted them to be alright.







Leave Your Comments