Arjun claims 2020 came with big learning experiences for him



Actor Arjun Rampal who is in hot water amid NCB's Bollywood drug nexus investigation has claimed the year 2020 has been a roller-coaster ride for him and it's quite a learning experience. The 'Rajneeti' actor claimed the year, which everyone will remember forever because of the worldwide outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, has given him a lesson on the importance of being surrounded by our loved ones.





While speaking to a media Arjun admitted he has seen so many highs and lows this year. Be it the learning experiences, the importance of our loved ones, being around close ones or the importance of small things in life and the actual meaning of freedom, it's a year to remember for the experienced actor.





Arjun was recently summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the second time after finding banned tablets during a raid at his residence. Following the raid in November, he was interrogated and the actor had reportedly submitted a prescription for the banned tablets at that time.





It is believed NCB found Arjun Rampal's brother-in-law Agisilaos Demetriades speaking to someone named Arjun on WhatsApp and suspected it's the actor. However, Rampal has reportedly claimed that the person 'Arjun' traced in Demetriades' Whatsapp chats is not him. Earlier, after NCB found the WhatsApp chats evidence they conducted the raid at Arjun's residence.

