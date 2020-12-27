Designated stoppages: Buses flout rules



Almost all buses plying in capital Dhaka frequently flout rules of designated bus stoppages. Passengers get on and off buses anywhere in routes.Such arbitrary tendency may lead accidents, said public transport experts. They urged authorities concerned to bring passengers and bus staff to discipline as both parties are responsible for flouting rules on roads.During a visit at city's Rampura, this correspondent found that passengers are being picked up and dropped off from buses in the middle of road. None of the buses were complying with rules.





At Kakrail, the pedestrians reported that running buses take passengers in the middle of the road. Even women compete with men for the bus. Samsul Haque, Professor in BUET and public transport expert said solution to the problem has been given in the Hatirjheel project. Police do not need to control traffic.







No buses stop and take passengers from random places and even they do not respond the passengers, who raise hands from undesignated places. However we fail to take lesson and implement it to other roads, he added.He further said we tend to seek solutions only when the problem arises. As a result current regulations are ineffective. None of the people from police, drivers to passengers obey rules.







Mohammed Mostofa, a Torongo plus bus driver said most of the passengers shout to stop the bus in the vicinity of turn. We fail to take them to the nearest bus stoppage. Sometimes people run abreast of our buses when we are driving in the middle of the road. Thus we are forced to stop bus at the middle of the road. The drivers are solely blamed in the event of accident, he added.He further said we cannot force the passengers to get aboard and leave buses at designated places. If passengers could walk a little, we could safely leave passengers in designated places, he added.





Leave Your Comments