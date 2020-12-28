I don't look at stardom: Sara Ali Khan



In a span of two years, Sara Ali Khan has seen the highs of glamour and has also garnered a substantial fan base. The daughter of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh may have been born in the lap of fame, but she insists she does not believe in stardom.





"I don't look at stardom. Till now, I don't use the word fans. I don't use the word star. I don't believe in these things. I think Friday to Friday I mean it used to be Friday and it can now be released any day. With every release of a film your stature, stardom whatever you call it keeps changing," Sara told.





"I think the only thing that matters is your 'neeyat' (intention). Aapki jo 'neeyat' hoti hai woh matter karta hai aur kahin na kahin jo aapki shiddat, passion aur junoon hota hai woh matter karta hai (what matters is your intention, hard work, passion and craze). Everything else keeps changing and will continue to change," she added.

