Emma Thompson criticises casting older men with younger women



Veteran actor Emma Thompson has called out the double standard in Hollywood movies of pairing young women with older men, while staying away from doing the opposite.The 61-year-old actor believes the industry is still averse to the idea of older women romancing younger men and her upcoming comedy Good Luck To You, Leo Grande challenges that mindset. "





It's completely acceptable for George Clooney, who is delightful, to have someone who is 40 years younger than him or 30 years younger than him. If I have someone playing opposite me in a romantic way, they have to exhume someone, because I'm 61 now. Do you see what I mean? It's completely and utterly unbalanced," she said on a podcast.

