'Government working for char development'

Planning Minister MA Mannan said, the government is working to bring the lagging Char areas into the mainstream of development. To realize the development plans for Char- a Char Foundation or a similar organization structure is needed. He made this remark on Monday, as the chief guest at the national workshop titled "Char Areas in National Development Planning" organized jointly by Shamunnay and National Char Alliance.







National Char Alliance president and former Chairman of Krishi Bank Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled chaired the online session, while Shamunnay Chairp-erson and Bangladesh Bank former Governor Dr Atiur Rahman presented the keynote paper. Representatives from SDC, Water Aid, Oxfam, CARE, Swiss Contact, M4C, Friendship and other member organizations of National Char Alliance participated in the workshop.







In his keynote remarks, Dr Atiur Rahman put forward the importance of formulating Char development policy and establishing Char foundation for properly prioritizing the Char agenda in the post-pandemic economic recovery process. He also suggested coming up with special projects for Char development in the Annual Development Programme of the National Budget as an interim solution before a Char foundation is established.







In the closing remarks, Ibrahim Khaled urged for prioritizing development of communication and transportation in Char areas to create the enabling environment where all stakeholders can participate in development. He recommended doing a nationwide technical survey to assess demand for communication and transportation facilities in Char areas and then gradually implementing infrastructure projects accordingly.

