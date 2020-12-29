Rajinikanth gets discharged from hospital

Rajinikanth



Superstar Rajinikanth who was hospitalized in Hyderabad due to severe blood pressure fluctuations, hypertension, and exhaustion, was finally discharged On Sunday after 3 days of treatment with strict medical and diet restrictions.At Sunday the hospital authorities had released an official statement that read, "Mr.Rajinikanth was admitted to the hospital on 25 December 2020 with severe hypertension and exhaustion. He was kept under close medical supervision and treated by a team of doctors. His blood pressure has been stabilized and he is feeling much better. In view of his improved medical condition, he is being discharged from the hospital today."





"In view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension, and age the following advice has been given in addition to the medications and diet: 1. Complete bed rest for 1 week with regular monitoring of blood pressure 2. Minimal physical activity and avoid stress In view of the above conditions he has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting Covid - 19. Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad" it further added.Meanwhile, the superstar won't be able to go back to work any soon as he is on complete bed rest for one week.

