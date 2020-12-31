Ayushmann Khurrana reveals his excitement for upcoming projects





Looking back at his reflective year, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared excitement for his upcoming projects in 2021. The 36-year-old actor, who has used all the time finding good scripts amid the pandemic, is now looking forward to translating them into films and hopes that his next slate of projects will manage to pull people to theatres in 2021. The 'Badhai Ho' actor believes that the content landscape of the cinema has been changed by the pandemic and the industry has to come up with some superlative ideas to pull people back to the theatres. On being roped in by UNICEF as a Celebrity Advocate and raise awareness on their marquee global initiative Ending Violence Against Children (EVAC) in India, the 'Bala' star extended his gratefulness for the opportunity and considered it has been an eye-opening campaign for him. After wrapping 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' in a start-to-finish shooting schedule, the 'Vicky Donor' actor is set to team up with Junglee Pictures for his new offering 'Doctor G.'

Leave Your Comments