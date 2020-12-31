Aniston receives backlash for Christmas ornament



Popular actress Jennifer Aniston has received backlash for her 2020 Christmas decoration on social media.





The "Friends" actress posted an Instagram story showing a Christmas ornament engraved with the message 'our first pandemic 2020' which didn't go down well with many internet users. Some Twitter users called her out for appearing to share a message that seems to ignore the losses and challenges brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic.





While many criticised the actress for the post, there were many others who liked her humour and supported her. One such user wrote, "Everyone's dunking on her but I'm picking up on a sarcastic energy and lowkey I like it."





Another fan wrote, "This was clearly meant with humour. Why are we giving this air with all the actual things in the world that we could be offended by? Don't enable that faux rage in people, it's not productive."





Jennifer Aniston became a household name for portraying the character of Racheal in the famous sitcom Friends. She has also acted in popular movies such as: The Break-Up, Marley & Me, Just Go with It, Horrible Bosses, We're the Millers and Dumplin among others.

