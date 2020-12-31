Priyanka Chopra recalls her challenging characters

Priyanka Chopra



Global sensation Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction as the diva has established herself as one of the finest actors in the world of entertainment. From her stunning fashion-statements to jaw-dropping performances on the silver screen, Priyanka has always managed to win over the audience.





She recently took to social media to talk about the challenging characters she has essayed on the big screen. Priyanka shared a video of her characters: Kashibai from 'Bajirao Mastani', Susanna from '7 Khoon Maaf' and Jhilmil from 'Barfi' and hailed them as 'amazing and complex'.





She wrote, "In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've had the privilege to play some distinct, memorable characters crafted by the finest directors in the business. Today, I'm talking about 3 such amazing, complex characters I've played at different points in time, with depth, conflict and resilience & working with 3 phenomenal directors who I believe are an institution in themselves. Kashibai (Bajirao Mastani) by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Susanna (7 Khoon Maaf) by Vishal Bhardwaj, Jhilmil (Barfi) by Anurag Basu."





Furthermore, she even thanked her directors for giving her such characters. She added, "Bold, loyal & fierce, Kashibai was one of the most endearing characters I've played. Thank you Sanjay sir and everyone on the team for bringing Kashi into my life. Her grace under fire is still so inspiring to me. 7 Khoon Maaf, a dark comedy with a woman protagonist who is looking for true love and tries to find it 7 times, but in the end, is still lonely. Thank you Vishal Sir for giving me Susanna - complex, immersive, impulsive yet vulnerable. To play Jhilmil, a girl with Autism was a serious responsibility. But under Anurag sirs tutelage, she turned out to be honest, raw and brought me so much joy."





Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka will soon be seen alongside Keanu Reeves in her upcoming film 'Matrix 4'.

