Jacqueline cautious with her New Year plans

Jacqueline Fernandez



Jacqueline Fernandez has got back to work mode since the last quarter of this year. The actress has been shooting for Saif Ali Khan starrer Bhoot Police and Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus back-to-back. With this being the time of festivities, Jacqueline is living the most of it. She celebrated pink themed Christmas at home in Mumbai too. Ask her what are her plans for New Years and she said, "Frankly, I will be working on Jan 1. So, I won't be travelling anywhere. I will just be at home in the couple of my friends. I won't be making any plans of gallivanting around especially when we have a night curfew."





Jacqueline also mentions that she is keeping it low key because she has films in hands to finish. "I am being extra cautious as I have to finish my projects. For me, my worst nightmare would be getting COVID and taking off from the shoot and stalling a film! I really don't want it to happen, especially when all our film schedules have been well-planned. I don't want to have any setbacks." She further adds, "I am trying my best if it is not work, then not to go out and meet many people."

