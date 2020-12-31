Actor Amir Siraji to be admitted to BSMMU



Popular film actor and freedom fighter Amir Siraji, who fell ill on Sunday in Mymensingh, is being brought to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital in the capital for better treatment.





Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association general secretary Zayed Khan confirmed it.





'Amir Siraji suddenly became ill on Sunday. He was admitted to a hospital in Mymensingh, where duty doctors complications in his heart. His health condition deteriorated on Tuesday. He is now on the way to Dhaka for better treatment. He will be admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University,' Zayed Khan said.





Amir Siraji was born in Gafargaon upazila in Mymensingh. He began his acting journey as an artiste with a jatra troupe named Babul Opera troupe.





After completing his graduation from Gafargaon Degree College in 1973, Amir Siraji first acted for the film Patal Bijay. The first released film of Amir Siraji named Radha Krishna in 1985.





Amir Siraji started his small-screen acting in Bangladesh Television in 1991. Amir Siraji also acted in several government-grant winning films, including Chashi Nazrul Islam's Megh-er Porey Megh, PA Kajol's Mukti and Faruk's Kaktarua.

Leave Your Comments