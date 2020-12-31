Md Ismail Zabihullah new Chairman of Eastern University

Md Ismail Zabihullah has been appointed as Chairman of the Foundation and Board of Trustees (BoT) of Eastern University on Tuesday. -AA



Md Ismail Zabihullah, retired Secretary of Bangladesh Govt. and a well known patronizer of education has selected as Chairman of the Foundation and Board of Trustees (BoT) of Eastern University. At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Foundation and Meeting of the BoT held on Tuesday, Md.Ismail Zabihullah got this appointment. Foundation member Md Azizul Islam, Engr Kh Mesbah Uddin Ahmed and Liaquat Hossain Moghul selected as Vice Chairmen. Mr. Mohammed Ali Azzam selected as Treasurer of the Foundation of Eastern University.

