Farida Sultana Lucy, wife of Asian Age Vice Chairman, freedom fighter and former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Nazrul Islam, passed away yesterday. She had been suffering from Covid 19 and was placed on life support at a hospital in Dhaka. She has left behind three daughters and a host of relatives to mourn her death. Fariday Sultana Lucy graduated from Rajshahi University. She will be buried in Jessore on Friday.



Leave Your Comments