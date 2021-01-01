Salman Khan to rejuvenate 'Prem'





Salman Khan is set to rejuvenate 'Prem' for his cameo in Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. According to various sources, this cameo will see Salman re-created his iconic character of 'Prem' from 1989 release 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. The scene will be reportedly set in Ooty, which will be re-created at a studio in Mumbai. Apparently, Salman Khan's iconic jacket from the film will also be recreated for this movie. Once Aamir and Salman Khan return from their New Year holidays, the duo will collaborate for the shoot.

