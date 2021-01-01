Robert's challenges of taking on Batman avatar

Robert Pattinson



Actor Robert Pattinson is reportedly being pushed to his limits by director Matt Reeves while shooting the much-anticipated upcoming superhero film, 'The Batman'.





Pattinson takes over the role of the caped crusader from Hollywood star Ben Affleck in the new film and several sources have shared that filming has become a gruelling process with Reeves making Pattinson do over 50 takes, leaving him exhausted.





"Filming has been a gruelling process, especially for Robert, as Matt is such a perfectionist. He'll insist on doing scenes over and over again and get bogged down in the tiny detail. Some­times it's like he doesn't know when to stop," said a source.





Matt Reeves is known for directing Cloverfield in 2008, besides 2014's 'Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes' and its sequel 'War For The Planet Of The Apes'.





The Covid-19 pandemic has had quite an impact on The Batman. The film's release has been pushed. Its production was scrapped in March, and was suspended once again after Pattinson caught the virus. Filming reportedly was hit with yet another setback in November when a stuntman tested positive for Covid-19.





"All these setbacks have made Matt paranoid about catching Covid. It's got to the point now where he's been directing scenes while zipped up inside a puffa coat and with ski goggles on. As a Covid-secure outfit, it's questionable. But if it makes him feel more at ease, everyone's going with it," said the source.





The film also stars Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgaard and John Turturro.

