Niloy's one decade of acting career

Super Hero famed popular TV actor Niloy Alamgir has completed one decade of his acting career. During this time he performed as model in TVCs and acted in TV dramas, serials and movies and also got viewers' loves. For his contribution in the field of acting, he got RTV-Star Award on December 28, reports New Nation.





He is really excited and delighted to get nomination with versatile actors in the award giving ceremony. Niloy got the Best Actor award for playing the central role in RTV's ongoing serial Tolpar, which is being directed by Musafir Roni.





While sharing his feelings in this regard Niloy said, "From the beginning of the serial Tolpar, I have been getting huge response from the viewers for playing the role Tonmoy. For the first time, I got such an award for acting. I got the nomination in category of Best Actor with Zahid Hasan Bhai, Mosharraf Karim Bhai, Chanchal Dada, AKhM Hasan Bhai and Anisur Rahman Milon Bhai. It was really a delightful matter for me. When Al Mamun Bhai announced my name as Best Actor on the stage, I became astonished and speechless. Then I received the award. I am grateful to all for whom I have come into this position. I give thanks to whole Tolpar team including Musafir Roni Bhai to get the award."





In the beginning of this year, Niloy started shooting of a movie titled Punch, which shooting remains stalled due to Coronavirus pandemic.





Now Niloy-starrer drama serial Cheating Master is being aired on RTV under the direction of Sanjit Sarkar. Therefore, Niloy's another serial Smritir Alpona Anki, directed by Murad Parvez, is being telecasted on ATN Bangla. Recently Niloy-starrer drama Boal Machher Matha, directed by Samrat Jahangir, came into discussion. Bailey Road, Alpo Alpo Prem-er Golpo, Rupgawal are Niloy-starrer mentionable movies. In 2015, he got Dhallywood Film and Music Awards in USA in category of Best Model.

