Cruise to resume shooting 'MI7'



Tom Cruise is back in the UK after a Christmas breaks in the US and will soon resume shooting for 'Mission: Impossible 7' in the country, but with a change in set location. The seventh installment in the popular spy action film franchise, which was previously being filmed at Warner Bros Studios, Leavesden, will now shift production to Longcross Film Studios. According to reports, Longcross is in Surrey in Southeast England and falls within Tier 4 (the highest level of restrictions). Productions at the studio, however, are allowed to continue under strict Coronavirus protocols.





'Mission: Impossible 7', directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is expected to complete principal photography at Longcross. Longcross used to be a UK Ministry of Defence site used to test army tanks, but has since been redeveloped as a shooting location, housing blockbuster productions including 'Skyfall' and 'Guardians of the Galaxy.' 'Mission: Impossible 7' was one of the first film projects to be adversely affected by the pandemic. In February, filming on the latest installment had to be stopped in Italy due to the disease outbreak in the country. Production resumed in September, with filming taking place in Italy and Norway before moving to London in early December. 'M:I7' is scheduled to release on November 19, 2021.







