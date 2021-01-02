Salman, Katrina ready for 'Tiger 3'



Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are one of these reel couples that fans always love to watch on the big screen. After 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012) and 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017), the actors will now again come together for the third installment in the franchise. Reports suggests they will kick off the shooting of the action film 'Tiger 3' in March 2021. Since 'Tiger 3' will be made on bigger scale compared to the last two films, the modalities are currently being worked out for foreign shoots keeping the COVID-19 cases in mind.







Katrina Kaif recently began shooting for 'Phone Bhoot' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy with the shooting of 'Antim - The Final Truth'. After the actors wrap up their present shooting, the makers plan to kick off 'Tiger 3' in March in Mumbai. Then the 'Tiger 3' team will fly to the Middle East for their next schedule.







