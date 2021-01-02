Naila's surprise at the beginning of the year



The country's most popular model, actress, and dentist Naila Nayem. A new drama titled 'Troee' is coming at the beginning of the New Year.Yamin Ilan is the playwright and director based on Tarapad Roy's 'Another Drunk Story'.







Naila Nayem will be seen in a completely different form in this play. Naila Nayem in the play 'Troee'. Besides, Ziaul Hasan Kislu, Anand Khaled, Abid Rehan, Hime Hafeez, Mahmudul Islam Mithu, Faisal Bappi, Avi, Mahmud Alam, and many others are playing different roles.Producer Yamin Ilan said the drama "Troee" released online on the first day of the New Year (January 1, 2021).

