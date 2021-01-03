Dhaka Bank gets new AMD



Dhaka Bank Ltd has recently appointed Mohammad Abu Jafar as the Additional Managing Director (AMD). Abu Jafar joined to Dhaka Bank Ltd as Deputy Managing Director (International Banking) on 5 August in 2015. Based on remarkable achievement regarding consistent and substantial contribution on bank's growth, Board of Directors has promoted Mr Jafar to the post of Additional Managing Director (AMD), said a press release.





Prior joining Dhaka Bank Ltd (DBL), he worked in important positions in different banks. He has also contributed significantly to ensure overall business growth especially in Ready Made Garments (RMG), Offshore Banking (OBU), and foreign trade arena.







He obtained BSS Honors and MSS in Economics from the University of Chittagong. He is also a Diplomaed Associate of the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh (DAIBB). He has visited several countries for participating different banking programs, training, and seminar.



Leave Your Comments