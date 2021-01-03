Nasimul appointed as DBH new MD



Nasimul Baten has been appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DBH) with effect from January 01, 2021 following the approval from central bank. Nasim is a home grown MD for the organization where he has been working for last 23 years. He was previously working as Deputy Managing Director as well as Acting Managing Director of DBH in recent months, said a press release.





Nasim has more than two decades of experience in housing finance and real estate industry. In his new role, Nasim will be leading DBH's next phase of growth ambition as the company solidified its position as country's largest home loan provider and presently operating asone of the leading financial institutions, where Nasim played significant leadership roles in various capacities like Head of Business, Head of Operations, and Head of Home Loans.







An ex-student of Faujdarhat Cadet College, Nasim completed his BBA and MBA from Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of University of Dhaka. Nasim attended various local and overseas trainings in England, Ireland, Singapore, Thailand, India and Bangladesh. He is member of Old Faujian Association, IBA Alumni Association and Cadet College Club Ltd.







Leave Your Comments