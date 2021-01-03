Alesha Mart launches e-commerce business

Minister of Commerce Tipu Munshi attends the inauguration ceremony of e-commerce business of Alesha Mart Ltd, a subsidiary of Alesha Holdings Ltd. Alesha Mart Chairman Md Monzur Alam Sikder was present at the program. - AA



Alesha Mart has launched its e-commerce business, aleshamart.com, offering innovative and customized services to meet the needs of consumers.The service was launched at an inauguration ceremony attended by Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Saturday.





To ensure an easy and hassle-free online shopping experience and the fastest doorstep delivery service, Alesha Mart offers a wide range of products and services to meet the market demand of the emerging digital e-commerce industry, it said in a statement.





The e-commerce business features a combination of quality products, medicine delivery service, discounts, membership packages, the convenience of buying grocery products on credit, while offering a platform for freelancers and small-business entrepreneurs to export local products.





On the occasion, Alesha Mart Chairman Md Monzur Alam Sikder said, "Alesha Mart is committed to reaching faster at doorstep to put a smile on customers. We have designed some unique services to enrich online shopping experience and enhance customer satisfaction."





Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, "I am delighted for starting the new journey of Alesha Mart in the e-commerce sector of Bangladesh. I hope Alesha Mart will meet the desired demand of online shoppers. I wish all the success for future endeavours of Alesha Mart."



