Jacqueline welcomes 2021 with hope



After a lull that the world faced in 2020, due to the pandemic, Jacqueline Fernandez hopes that the New Year brings in some positivity and prosperity for everyone. Post the lockdown, the actress steadily began getting back in action. As a silver lining, the year 2021 will see her shooting multiple big-budget ventures.





In the last quarter of 2020, the actress began shooting for two films simultaneously - 'Bhoot Police' and 'Cirkus'. Opening up about the former, which has her working with Saif Ali Khan, ArjunKapoor and YamiGautam, the actress, says, "I am glad that with a film like 'Bhoot Police', I got an opportunity to shoot in Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh). Luckily, Yami is from Himachal, so I got to try the local flavors of the place.







Even Kareena and Taimur joined Saif for some part of the shoot, and we had a great time every single day. It is fun teaming up with Saif after so long, and this is the first time I am working with Arjun." Jacqueline, who's looking at the New Year with a ray of hope, tells, "I expect that something good will come out of 2021. The last year was a difficult one for a lot of people.





There was a lot of uncertainty in the air. I am happy that people are going back to work, and we are slowly trying to resume doing things that we used to. I know so many of my friends and family members who have been really struggling to get past this quarantine. Like my dad, who's into events? He was struggling and I could see that. I faced my share of tough times, too, though, through this phase, I really started believing in the power of positivity, and I kept spreading it with whoever I connected."









---Agencies







