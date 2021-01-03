Model turned actress aspires for a brighter future



Currently a young model turned actress, AffriSelina is passing her days occupied on film sets as she is working on a couple of new films yet to be released. Alongside performing as a model in television commercials (TVCs), Affri began working in several TV dramas and short films over the last few years.







Affritalked about her recent endeavors and career, she's presently working on a film called 'Before I Die' directed by Bangladeshi-British director, MinhazKibria. Shooting of the film is going on in full swing. This is Minhaz's third production in Bangladesh.





Talking about the film, Affri informed, "70 percent shooting of the film has been completed and shooting locations were mostly in London and Dhaka. This film will be released in a few other countries besides Bangladesh." She added, "My co-actor in this film is a British-Bangladeshi actor. He has vast experience of working in the film industry. I was a little nervous in the beginning. However, both the director and my co-actor, Iftikhar Ahmed were very supportive."





Recently, the emerging actress also played the lead female role in a web film titled 'Maaya-The Revenge'. The film was directed by FahmidaPrema. Asif Noor acted alongside Affri as the lead male character in this romantic thriller. "The character I played in 'Maaya' was very different, I have never played such a character and working on this project has been a great experience for me.""The entire cast and crew were very helpful; I enjoyed working on this project so much."'Maaya' might get released next month, but the date hasn't been confirmed yet, the actor informed.

