Sharmila to participate in DIFF



This year Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) is all set to pay homage to Satyajit Ray, on the occasion of his birth centenary. Besides screening Ray's films, as a part of 'Tribute Section,' the festival will also host a seminar session titled, "Satyajit Ray: National as Global"on January 20 at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.







The seminar will be addressed by veteran cultural personalities and activists from both Bangladesh and India. Acclaimed Indian actor Sharmila Tagore will participate at the seminar online. Ray, the most acclaimed film director of Bengal is also the most misunderstood film creator. He appeared in the film world with "PatherPanchali," a film that confused many people in many ways. Nationally he was considered too urban and westernised to make film on rural Bengal, in the West the film appeared to be much rooted in rural India where the director tried to sell the exotic to an audience unaware of the setting.





Satyajit Ray's aesthetics and film perspectives took time to be understood, but he was never a rebel, although he surpassed himself all along his career. He made it difficult to characterize him in one particular way, as he was a national artist with global traits or vice versa, a global artist with national root.The paper will dwell on such aspects of Ray's aesthetics.





This keynote paper will be presented by MofidulHoque, Cultural activist and Trustee Bangladesh Liberation War Museum. Other discussants of the seminar are: Indian actor DhritimanChatterjee, Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, Supreme Court of Bangladesh and well-known painting, music and movie collector, Moinuddinkhaled-a well-known critic and teacher of Fine Art and Film and veteran actor, and cultural personality Asaduzzaman Noor, DIFF will take place both physically and virtually from January 16 to 24, 2021.







According to the organizers, necessary preparatory work in this regard is already underway. During the 19th DIFF, organizers expect to screen about 200 films, with participation from around 60 countries.Organized by Rainbow Film Society, the Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) brings together film-makers, critics, and film lovers from all over the world, under one roof in Bangladesh.

