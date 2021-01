Netflix releases the first teaser of the female-centric film, 'Tribhang', helmed by Renuka Shahane. Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar starrer revolve around the lives of three different generations. Tribhanga is a dance pose in Odissi and its nature is said to represent that of the three leading women in the film, played by Azmi, Kajol and Palkar. The film's teaser begins with showing Kajol, Tanvi, and Lil girl which turned out to be Mithila in the next shot.

