Katrina wishes everyone '365 days of happiness



Actress Katrina Kaif shared her New Year wish for fans on the first day of 2021, along with photographs featuring her with younger sister Isabelle. "365 days of happiness to everyone #2021," Katrina captioned the photographs she posted on Instagram. In the pictures, the sisters share a merry laugh sitting in a garden. The sisters look cute as they pose for the pictures.







Katrina looks pretty in a red top teamed with a pair of denims, while Isabelle is a vision in black-floral printed attire. Indeed a happy memory has been made to be cherished for a lifetime. Fans responded wishing her a happy New Year and showering their love on Katrina, with comments like "beautiful", "charming" and "awesome".





